Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

