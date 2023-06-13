Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,325 shares of company stock valued at $36,866,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

