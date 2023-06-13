Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $12.78 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $473.14 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.56 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.16.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

