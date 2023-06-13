Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSUS opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.