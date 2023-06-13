Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1,837.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $217.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

