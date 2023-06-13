Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.37.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

