Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 19,226 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

