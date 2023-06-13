Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 20,064 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

