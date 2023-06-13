Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 42,636 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
