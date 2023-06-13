Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,108 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

