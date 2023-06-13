Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,185 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

