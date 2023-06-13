Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,311 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

