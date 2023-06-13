Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 1,562.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,300,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 916,987 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

