Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 692.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

