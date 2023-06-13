Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.