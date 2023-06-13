Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $4.91 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.