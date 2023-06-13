Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

