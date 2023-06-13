Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VIOO opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
