Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VIOO opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.