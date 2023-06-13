Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 26,603 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

CIBR stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

