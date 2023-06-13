Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

