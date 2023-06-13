Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.16 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 78,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.