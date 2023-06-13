Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

