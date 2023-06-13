Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.34 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

