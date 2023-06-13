Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.87 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

