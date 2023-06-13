Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.80% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

