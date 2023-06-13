Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,425 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

