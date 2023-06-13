Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

PSFF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

