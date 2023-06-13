Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

