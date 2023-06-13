Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $425.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

