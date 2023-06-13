Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.
Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
