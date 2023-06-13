CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

