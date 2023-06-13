Chai Trust Co. LLC Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

