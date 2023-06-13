Chai Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.5% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

