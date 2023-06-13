Chai Trust Co. LLC Invests $52.64 Million in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,637,000. Enerflex comprises about 7.2% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 6.73% of Enerflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

