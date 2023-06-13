Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,997,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,373,000 after buying an additional 734,043 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,124,000 after buying an additional 91,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $102.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

