Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 58.3 %

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.