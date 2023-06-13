Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.98 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $146,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

