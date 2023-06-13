Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

