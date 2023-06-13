Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.