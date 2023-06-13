Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
