Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

