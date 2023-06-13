Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

