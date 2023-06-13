Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

