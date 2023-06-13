ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ClearOne Stock Up 6.1 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLRO. TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearOne

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 50,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,139. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

