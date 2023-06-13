CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 33,000.0% in May

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 33,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.