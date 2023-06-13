Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) will post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Coda Octopus Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $85,538.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $194,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CODA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

