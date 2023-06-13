Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986,028 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences accounts for 1.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Cogent Biosciences worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,666,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,994,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COGT opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

