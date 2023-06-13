Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 2,096 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

