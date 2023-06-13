Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 2,367 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

