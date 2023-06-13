Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 1,042 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.21 and its 200 day moving average is $356.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.