Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 3,055 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

